Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,128 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Atmos Energy worth $44,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

ATO stock opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.92. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $136.05 and a twelve month high of $180.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

