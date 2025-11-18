Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 138,456 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,456 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Target worth $59,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.5%

TGT opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $96.15. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $158.42.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.