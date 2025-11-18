Empowered Funds LLC Has $27.95 Million Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,118 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $27,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.9%

PSX opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $143.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

