SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $6.18 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 316,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TME. Macquarie set a $29.80 target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

