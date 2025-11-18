PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,677,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $206,956,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,040,000 after buying an additional 1,220,419 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,778,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

