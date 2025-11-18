Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,436,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.