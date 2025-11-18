Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $7.69 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,503,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

IVV opened at $668.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $671.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.72. The stock has a market cap of $702.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

