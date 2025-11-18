SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. CWM LLC grew its position in Graco by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 24,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

