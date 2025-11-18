PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,560,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,813,000 after purchasing an additional 638,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,595,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 268,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation
In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,205.76. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
