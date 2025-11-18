PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.3%
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.83.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
