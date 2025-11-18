SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 50,371 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 425.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

