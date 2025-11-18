Patria Investments Limited $PAX Shares Bought by Inherent Management Corp.

Inherent Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,466,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,008 shares during the period. Patria Investments comprises approximately 17.1% of Inherent Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Inherent Management Corp.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAX. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 69.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $965.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patria Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAX

About Patria Investments

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.