Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,341 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 977.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 276,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,205,874.56. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.2%

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $754.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.