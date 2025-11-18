Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

