Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 960 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Walt Disney by 244.1% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 46,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,531,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0%

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

