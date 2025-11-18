Portside Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,417,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,432,603,000 after acquiring an additional 614,437 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,356,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,112,500,000 after purchasing an additional 323,252 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,214,000 after purchasing an additional 673,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $501,717,000 after buying an additional 722,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after buying an additional 854,924 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

NYSE:AEM opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

