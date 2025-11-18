Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Acquired by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1,706.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,566 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

