SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stock Position Boosted by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,828 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $30,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 57,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

