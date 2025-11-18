Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 14,609 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,861,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,341,511,000 after buying an additional 802,053 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 450,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.