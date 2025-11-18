Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.9% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $238,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 99.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of PM opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average of $167.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.