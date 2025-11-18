Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 303.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,229.20. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,566. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2%

META opened at $602.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $710.72 and its 200 day moving average is $706.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

