ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ITT were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 145.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its position in ITT by 88.5% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 37,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.63. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $197.07.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,750.96. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

