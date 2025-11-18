Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 9,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of META opened at $602.01 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $710.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $326,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,044. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,359 shares of company stock worth $9,689,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

