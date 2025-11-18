Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.3% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $2,990,544,000. Amundi lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $571,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 13,359 shares of company stock worth $9,689,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $602.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $710.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

