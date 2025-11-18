Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,833 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,940,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,297,000 after purchasing an additional 709,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,208,000 after purchasing an additional 557,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $288.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

