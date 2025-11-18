Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 602,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,123,000 after acquiring an additional 41,715 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.3% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.4% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% during the second quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.30.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

