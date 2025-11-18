NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.88. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Arete upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

