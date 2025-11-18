NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Decreased by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 24.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 635,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,787 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 117,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,707,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,723,000 after acquiring an additional 149,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 94,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.30.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

