SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,094 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,116.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

