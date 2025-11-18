Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.