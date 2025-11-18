Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 154,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 152,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Bank of America reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of PHM opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

