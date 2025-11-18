Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 7th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $705,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

