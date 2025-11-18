Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,355,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,989 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Amazon.com worth $5,782,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

