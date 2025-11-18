Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,134,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1%

JPM stock opened at $300.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $817.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

