Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

