Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.50.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $303.62 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $373.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,151.80. This represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Politan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 3,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

