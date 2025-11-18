Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,314 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,012,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,839 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in National Grid Transco by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Grid Transco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

National Grid Transco Stock Up 0.7%

NGG stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. National Grid Transco, PLC has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $78.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45.

National Grid Transco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.0657 dividend. This represents a yield of 274.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGG

About National Grid Transco

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.