Intrust Bank NA Reduces Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 307,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,624 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4%

BMY stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

