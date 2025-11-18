Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

