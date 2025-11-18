Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA $EQNR

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQNR opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

