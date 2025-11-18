Rothschild Investment LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Inv Vk Tr Inv $VGM

Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.15% of Inv Vk Tr Inv worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 5.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Inv Vk Tr Inv alerts:

Inv Vk Tr Inv Price Performance

Inv Vk Tr Inv stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend

About Inv Vk Tr Inv

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Tr Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Tr Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.