Rothschild Investment LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $466.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $484.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.50 and a 200-day moving average of $447.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

