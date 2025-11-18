Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust $IQI Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,864 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 147,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IQI opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.31.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

