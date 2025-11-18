GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Holdings Boosted by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $576.48 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $600.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.92. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

