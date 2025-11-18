Rothschild Investment LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.01%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

