Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

