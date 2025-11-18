Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Equity Residential worth $40,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The firm had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.