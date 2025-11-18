48,800 Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the second quarter worth about $167,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 6.5%

BATS:BALT opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

