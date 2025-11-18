BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. $MYD Position Decreased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 744,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 186,551 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 251.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 473,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 339,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 241,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the period. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 199,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYD opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

