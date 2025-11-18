Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 29,266 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,266 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Hormel Foods worth $38,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 260,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 141,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 150,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 54,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

